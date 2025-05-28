Celeb photographer calls Aryan's 'The Ba *ds of Bollywood' 'unbelievable'
Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker teased Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he praised the show and highlighted the "crazy chemistry" between Khan and his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
"What a series he has made, it's unbelievable. I was lucky to see some parts of it. He's too cool, talented, and Shah Rukh's relationship with him is mind-blowing."
Father-son bond
'There's a crazy chemistry between Shah Rukh and Aryan'
Gowariker spoke about the unique bond between Khan and SRK.
"Normally, it's mother and son and father and daughter in shots. But there's a crazy chemistry between Shah Rukh and Aryan."
The photographer added that this chemistry was evident during a photoshoot for Gauri Khan's coffee table book at their home.
Positive reviews
'The Ba *ds of Bollywood' received praise from Netflix CEO
Earlier, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had also praised Khan's series, calling it "really fun."
While actor Saif Ali Khan described the show to be "fantastic" and revealed that his children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have cameos in it.
Meanwhile, Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, said Khan's directorial debut is going to be a "delightful and emotional ride" for audiences.