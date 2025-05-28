What's the story

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker teased Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he praised the show and highlighted the "crazy chemistry" between Khan and his father, Shah Rukh Khan.

"What a series he has made, it's unbelievable. I was lucky to see some parts of it. He's too cool, talented, and Shah Rukh's relationship with him is mind-blowing."