'Sitaare Zameen Par' drops teaser for second song
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, is gearing up for its release on June 20.
Ahead of the premiere, the makers have dropped a teaser for the film's second song, Sar Aankhon Pe Mere. The full track will be released on Thursday.
The song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Song details
'Sar Aankhon Pe Mere' is a soulful rendition
The teaser for Sar Aankhon Pe Mere was shared on social media by the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par.
The caption read, "Arijit Singh ki aawaaz aur yeh gaana...aaj se #SarAankhonPeMere. #SarAankhonPeMere song releasing tomorrow! #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres."
The song has been described as a "soulful" and "heart-touching" track that will resonate with audiences across the nation.
Twitter Post
Check out the teaser
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a collaboration between Khan and Prasanna
Sitaare Zameen Par is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film marks a major collaboration between Khan and director RS Prasanna, who previously directed the groundbreaking hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, while Aparna Purohit serves as producer with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka.
The film follows a basketball coach who is assigned to train a team of intellectually disabled youth, including individuals with Down Syndrome.