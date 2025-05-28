What's the story

The much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, is gearing up for its release on June 20.

Ahead of the premiere, the makers have dropped a teaser for the film's second song, Sar Aankhon Pe Mere. The full track will be released on Thursday.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.