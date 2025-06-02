What's the story

Kabir Bedi, known for his iconic role in Rakesh Roshan's Khoon Bhari Maang, once opened up about working with Rekha.

He was filming for the Hollywood series Magnum, P.I. with Tom Selleck when Roshan approached him to play a villainous character who attempts to kill his wife, portrayed by Rekha, by feeding her to crocodiles.

"Rakesh had told me that other leading actors had refused to do this sinister role," Bedi revealed in an old interview with Bollywood Bubble.