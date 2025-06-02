When Kabir Bedi revealed Bollywood thought Rekha was 'ugly duckling'
What's the story
Kabir Bedi, known for his iconic role in Rakesh Roshan's Khoon Bhari Maang, once opened up about working with Rekha.
He was filming for the Hollywood series Magnum, P.I. with Tom Selleck when Roshan approached him to play a villainous character who attempts to kill his wife, portrayed by Rekha, by feeding her to crocodiles.
"Rakesh had told me that other leading actors had refused to do this sinister role," Bedi revealed in an old interview with Bollywood Bubble.
Co-star respect
Bedi's admiration for Rekha's talent and resilience
Bedi said Rekha defied everyone's expectations, becoming one of the biggest stars.
Calling her an "enigma," he said, "When she came, the film industry (Bollywood) regarded her as the dark-skinned South Indian actor who had nothing to offer."
"But she proved them all wrong. From an ugly duckling, she became a white swan with her performances."
"She had established herself by the time Khoon Bhari Maang started, and it was a no-brainer to say yes to a film with her."
Role acceptance
Bedi's initial hesitation and eventual agreement
Bedi was initially hesitant to accept the role as he was focused on his Hollywood project.
However, once he found out more about his interesting character arc, and that he'll be co-starring opposite the Silsila actor, he was sold.
"When I got to know Rekha is opposite me in the film, I said 'done.'"
Career progression
Rekha's journey from child actor to Bollywood queen
Rekha started her career as a child actor in Telugu films and made her lead debut with the Kannada film Operation Jackpot Nalli CID 999 in 1969.
Her first Hindi film, Sawan Bhadon, was released a year later.
Despite facing body shaming early on, she continued to deliver acclaimed performances and won several awards and accolades.
She bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Khoon Bhari Maang, which also starred Sonu Walia, Shatrughan Sinha, and Kader Khan.