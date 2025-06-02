Who is Dior's new style boss, Jonathan Anderson?
Luxury brand Dior has appointed Irish designer Jonathan Anderson as its new creative director.
He will be succeeding Maria Grazia Chiuri, who held the position for nearly nine years.
Dior announced the appointment on their Instagram page, and Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH (Dior's parent company), described Anderson as "one of the most talented artists of his generation."
Background
Who is Jonathan Anderson?
Born on September 17, 1984, in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Anderson grew up on Ibiza.
His mother was a secondary school teacher, and his father an international rugby player.
He moved to New York City at 18 to pursue acting but developed an interest in costume design, which eventually led him to study at the London College of Fashion.
Career path
Anderson's journey in fashion
Anderson began his career at Prada as a visual merchandiser before launching his own menswear line, JW Anderson, in 2008.
He gained international recognition when he was invited to design Versace's diffusion line, Versus, in 2013.
The same year, he was appointed creative director of Spanish luxury brand LOEWE after LVMH took a minority stake in his label.
Milestones
Anderson's recent achievements and Dior's announcement
Anderson made headlines in February 2023 when he designed a costume for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show. He also worked on the costumes for Luca Guadagnino's film Queer.
In March 2025, he was named Dior's artistic director after leaving LOEWE. Dior announced his appointment on Instagram, stating that Anderson will oversee women's, men's, and haute couture collections.
His first collection, Dior Men Summer 2026, will be presented in Paris on June 27.
New role
Anderson's statement on joining Dior
Upon his appointment, Anderson expressed his excitement about joining Dior on Instagram.
He said, "It is a great honor to join the House of Dior as Creative Director of both women's and men's collections."
"I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story."
Transition
Anderson's appointment followed Chiuri's impactful tenure
Anderson steps into his new role after Chiuri's nine-year tenure, during which she promoted feminism, honored female artists, and emphasized artisanal craftsmanship.
She left Dior after presenting her Cruise 2026 show in Rome—a grand finale to her impactful stint that blended haute couture with ready-to-wear.