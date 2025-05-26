What's the story

The iconic Mission: Impossible theme, composed by Argentine-American pianist Lalo Schifrin, is more than just a catchy tune.

The four-note motif—"Dum dum da da"—actually has a hidden meaning!

The long notes, mirroring Morse Code, represent "--" or "M," and the short ones stand for ".." or "I." Together, they spell out "MI."

Notably, the legendary track has been setting the stage for thrilling spy adventures since the OG Mission: Impossible CBS show.