Did you catch the secret in 'Mission: Impossible' theme song?
What's the story
The iconic Mission: Impossible theme, composed by Argentine-American pianist Lalo Schifrin, is more than just a catchy tune.
The four-note motif—"Dum dum da da"—actually has a hidden meaning!
The long notes, mirroring Morse Code, represent "--" or "M," and the short ones stand for ".." or "I." Together, they spell out "MI."
Notably, the legendary track has been setting the stage for thrilling spy adventures since the OG Mission: Impossible CBS show.
Composition insights
Schifrin's creative process for the 'Mission: Impossible' theme
Schifrin had "complete freedom" while composing the theme for CBS's Mission: Impossible series (1966-1973).
He revealed to the Washington Post, "All I knew was that it would start with the lighting of a fuse." "I just thought about the promise of adventure and excitement, with a little sense of humor."
The composer also shared that he wrote the initial theme in just 1.5 minutes, though the complete composition took about three minutes.
Rhythm choice
Schifrin's use of unconventional time signature in the theme
Schifrin chose to use a 5/4 time signature for the Mission: Impossible theme, which is unusual as most American music uses a 4/4 time signature.
He explained this decision by saying he wanted to avoid a predictable beat.
The only exposure most Americans would have had to a 5/4 rhythm was Dave Brubeck's Take Five.
This unique choice contributed to the track's lasting impact and popularity.
Recognition
The theme's success and accolades
The Mission: Impossible theme song was a commercial success, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks in 1968 and peaking at No. 41. It also won the Grammy for Best Instrumental Theme that year.
Schifrin himself won Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Show.
In 2017, the track's 1967 recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, further cementing its status as an iconic piece of music.
Remix
U2's unique take on the 'Mission: Impossible' theme
For the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996, U2's Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. gave a modern twist to the theme by turning it into an electronic dance track.
This reimagined version earned them a Grammy nomination.
Schifrin expressed his approval of this reinterpretation, telling the Washington Post, "It's a shocking transition, and I like it."
Audiences heard the goosebumps-inducing "Dum dum da da" likely for the last time this month with the release of Tom Cruise's Final Reckoning.