Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' teaser promises dark revenge
What's the story
The first teaser of the highly anticipated film Dacoit, directed by debutant Shaneil Deo and starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, was released on Monday.
The film is set to hit theaters on December 25.
The teaser hints at a tumultuous reunion between the two lead characters, promising a mix of action and drama.
The film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a key role as Inspector Swamy.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser
— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 26, 2025
The first look of the much-awaited pan-India bilingual action drama ‘Dacoit’ is here.
Starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, this high-octane film releases on Christmas 2025, in Hindi & Telugu.#DacoitEkPremKatha#DACOIT#DACOITFire… pic.twitter.com/BuCdEJbo7f
Teaser details
A shadowy romance unfolds between betrayal, bullets, and burning vengeance
The teaser opens with a dark voiceover from Sesh's character, who directly addresses Juliet, hinting at her past betrayals and his sinister intentions—not to betray, but to destroy her.
Quick cuts introduce Thakur and Kashyap's characters, each layered in mystery.
Tension escalates as a speeding train smashes into a police vehicle, setting the tone for a gripping narrative.
The caption for the teaser reads: "A reunion with ex. Bittersweet? No. Catastrophic? Hell, yeah! #DACOIT IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 25th."
Music details
Sony Music India acquired audio rights for ₹8 crore
Sesh's character, a convict, vows to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend (Thakur) for betraying him.
The visuals in the teaser show a risky love story full of danger, revenge, and emotional struggles between lovers who became outlaws.
Sony Music India has secured the audio rights for Dacoit for a whopping ₹8 crore.
The deal covers both the Telugu and Hindi versions, making it one of the biggest audio rights agreements in Sesh's career.
Production details
'Dacoit' is a bilingual film shot in Hindi and Telugu
Dacoit is being shot in both Hindi and Telugu.
The film was originally set to star Shruti Haasan as the female lead, but she left due to creative differences. Some inside reports revealed that Haasan was uncomfortable with her co-star's excessive involvement in the script, which made the set uneasy for her.
It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang. The story and screenplay are by Deo and Sesh.