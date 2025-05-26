What's the story

The first teaser of the highly anticipated film Dacoit, directed by debutant Shaneil Deo and starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, was released on Monday.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 25.

The teaser hints at a tumultuous reunion between the two lead characters, promising a mix of action and drama.

The film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a key role as Inspector Swamy.