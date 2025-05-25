What's the story

Sony Music India has bagged the audio rights of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming bilingual action-drama Dacoit for a whopping ₹8cr.

The deal, which includes the Telugu and Hindi versions of the film, is one of the biggest audio rights deals of Sesh's career.

Shaneil Deo is directing the movie, which is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda.