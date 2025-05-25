Sony Music acquires audio rights for 'Dacoit' for whopping ₹8cr
What's the story
Sony Music India has bagged the audio rights of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming bilingual action-drama Dacoit for a whopping ₹8cr.
The deal, which includes the Telugu and Hindi versions of the film, is one of the biggest audio rights deals of Sesh's career.
Shaneil Deo is directing the movie, which is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda.
Production details
'Dacoit' features Anurag Kashyap in a key role
Dacoit is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will get a pan-India release in five languages.
The movie also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role as a cop.
The music has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, known for Viswam, Tillu Square, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, among others.
Upcoming release
'Dacoit Fire Glimpse' set to release on May 26
Meanwhile, the makers of Dacoit have announced that the "Dacoit Fire Glimpse" will drop on May 26, Monday.
More updates regarding the film's release date and the soundtrack launch are expected in the coming weeks.
Sesh was last seen in a cameo in HIT: The Third Case, while Thakur's last release was Kalki 2898 AD, where she, too, had a cameo.