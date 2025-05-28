What's the story

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor may soon collaborate with director Laxman Utekar for his next project, reported Pinkvilla.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is based on a popular Marathi novel.

Kapoor met producer Vijan and Chhaava director at Maddock Films's office on Monday for a script discussion. The report suggests that the script has impressed Kapoor, and she has given her principal nod to the project.