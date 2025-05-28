Shraddha Kapoor to go Maharashtrian in Laxman Utekar's next?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor may soon collaborate with director Laxman Utekar for his next project, reported Pinkvilla.
The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is based on a popular Marathi novel.
Kapoor met producer Vijan and Chhaava director at Maddock Films's office on Monday for a script discussion. The report suggests that the script has impressed Kapoor, and she has given her principal nod to the project.
Character details
Kapoor's character is deeply rooted in Maharashtrian culture
The report further states that Kapoor will play a Maharashtrian character in the upcoming film. And, the makers are considering an "A-list male lead" to pair with Kapoor.
The source told Pinkvilla, "Laxman and Shraddha discussed a script, which the latter has loved and principally agreed on."
"If everything goes well, Shraddha Kapoor will spearhead Laxman Utekar's next directorial after Chhaava."
Upcoming projects
Vijan and Utekar's plans for a multi-starrer film
Apart from this untitled feature, Maddock Films is also developing a multi-starrer project with three major male leads. This ambitious venture is slated to go on the floors between 2026 and 2027.
Producer Vijan has been riding high on success lately, thanks to two ₹500 crore-plus hits in Stree 2 and Chhaava.
His upcoming horror-comedy Thama will release on Diwali 2025.