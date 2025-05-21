Reports: Ranbir and Yash will barely share screen in 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The much-awaited film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will release in two parts. While the first part will hit the screens on Diwali 2026, the second half will release a year later.
The star-studded cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan.
Now, reports state that Kapoor's Ram and Yash's Raavan will share very little screen time.
Narrative style
'Ramayana' will follow the original Valmiki text
As per sources close to the production, the decision to limit screen time between Kapoor's Lord Ram and Yash's Raavan is a creative choice by the filmmakers.
"The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Raavan do not encounter each other through most of the epic."
Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle.
Character arcs
'Ramayana' will showcase separate journeys of characters
The film will delve into the individual paths of Lord Ram and Raavan, one representing dharma and righteousness, the other propelled by ego and power.
According to reports, this delayed confrontation allows their arcs to develop independently, making their eventual clash even more powerful.
Filming progress
'Ramayana' production and filming updates
The production of Ramayana is currently underway on massive sets in Mumbai.
Kapoor has already shot the majority of his portions, while Yash started filming for his scenes after visiting the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.
Yash will shoot with Pallavi and Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman), while Kapoor stays occupied with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.