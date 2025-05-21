What's the story

The much-awaited film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will release in two parts. While the first part will hit the screens on Diwali 2026, the second half will release a year later.

The star-studded cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan.

Now, reports state that Kapoor's Ram and Yash's Raavan will share very little screen time.