Not Firoz, it's Akshay who owns 'Hera Pheri' rights: Priyadarshan
What's the story
The ongoing issues surrounding Paresh Rawal's abrupt exit from Hera Pheri 3 have taken a new turn.
Reports indicate that producer Firoz A Nadiadwala, who backed the first two films, has sent a notice to the involved parties, including director Priyadarshan.
The notice claims that he owns the intellectual property rights (IPR) to the franchise and its characters. This rights issue surfaced when Rawal's team alleged he was sent a notice blocking all promotions linked to the film.
Director's stance
Priyadarshan refuted Nadiadwala's claim, stood by Kumar
Priyadarshan has dismissed these claims, stating that lead star-producer Akshay Kumar had acquired the IPR before he signed on for Hera Pheri 3.
"Akshay bought the entire rights of the Hera Pheri franchise for ₹10cr from Firoz Nadiadwala... This is not just for Hera Pheri 3, but the entire franchise. I know this as I have seen the paperwork for it," he told Mid-Day.
Agreement details
Kumar showed Priyadarshan the agreement before 'Hera Pheri 3'
Priyadarshan further revealed that Kumar, with whom he has worked on seven films, had shown him the agreement before they started working on Hera Pheri 3.
"In fact, only after he showed me the agreement, including the intellectual property rights that Akshay bought from Firoz Nadiadwala, I agreed to come on board," added Priyadarshan.
Star's defense
Meanwhile, Kumar defended Rawal's exit from 'Hera Pheri 3'
At the trailer launch of Housefull 5 on Tuesday, Kumar was asked about Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3.
Defending his former co-star, he said, "Using a word like 'foolish' for my co-star, I'd not appreciate that. That's not right. We have worked together for the last 32 years."
He further added, "Whatever has happened is a serious matter, and the court will handle it. I don't think I'll speak about this."