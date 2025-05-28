What's the story

The ongoing issues surrounding Paresh Rawal's abrupt exit from Hera Pheri 3 have taken a new turn.

Reports indicate that producer Firoz A Nadiadwala, who backed the first two films, has sent a notice to the involved parties, including director Priyadarshan.

The notice claims that he owns the intellectual property rights (IPR) to the franchise and its characters. This rights issue surfaced when Rawal's team alleged he was sent a notice blocking all promotions linked to the film.