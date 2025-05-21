Suniel Shetty: No 'Hera Pheri 3' without Paresh Rawal
What's the story
The much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3, is now embroiled in controversy over veteran actor Paresh Rawal's possible exit.
Suniel Shetty, who plays Shyam in the franchise, has now reiterated that the film cannot go on without Rawal's endearing character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.
Speaking to ANI, Shetty stressed, "It cannot happen. 100% cannot happen without Paresh Rawal."
"It can have a 1% chance without me and Akshay [Kumar], but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji."
Actor's reaction
Shetty got to know about Rawal's exit from his children
Shetty was shocked to hear about Rawal's possible exit from the franchise.
He said he didn't know about it until his kids, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty, told him about it.
"They both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking, 'Papa, what is this?' And I was here doing my interviews, and I felt like 'holy s***,'" he told India Today.
Case
Kumar plans legal action over Rawal's film exit
A source close to the development told India Today that Rawal demanded a massive ₹25 crore for his role in the film.
This demand reportedly didn't sit well with Kumar, who is also producing the movie.
The disagreement has now brought filming to a complete standstill.
In response to Rawal walking out midway, Kumar is reportedly planning to sue the veteran actor for ₹25 crore—the same amount he had initially asked for as remuneration.
Actor's exit
Rawal confirmed exit from 'Hera Pheri 3' last week
Interestingly, this development comes after Rawal publicly clarified his reasons for exiting the film.
Taking to X, Rawal stated that he did not leave Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences.
He wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE IS NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan."
Twitter Post
Read Rawal's tweet
I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025