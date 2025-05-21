What's the story

The much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3, is now embroiled in controversy over veteran actor Paresh Rawal's possible exit.

Suniel Shetty, who plays Shyam in the franchise, has now reiterated that the film cannot go on without Rawal's endearing character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

Speaking to ANI, Shetty stressed, "It cannot happen. 100% cannot happen without Paresh Rawal."

"It can have a 1% chance without me and Akshay [Kumar], but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji."