IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red for other districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on July 26, predicting heavy rainfall in the city. The warning comes after a day of intense downpours that caused widespread disruption in the financial capital. The IMD's forecast also includes a red alert for Palghar and several other districts across Maharashtra, including the ghats of Pune, Chandrapur, and Gondia.

Weather forecast IMD's forecast for today The IMD has predicted "extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 26th July." The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department has also warned of a generally cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50km/h.

School closure Holiday declared in Palghar In light of the IMD's weather warnings, Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers on July 26. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of students amid the inclement weather conditions. This comes as a precautionary measure due to the severe weather warnings, while other areas like Andheri Subway have already experienced waterlogging due to torrential rains.