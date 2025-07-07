AR Rahman to perform in Hyderabad after 8yrs; sale begins

Rahman will perform at Ramoji Film City

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:47 pm Jul 07, 2025

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will return to Hyderabad after eight years as part of his The Wonderment Tour. The concert will take place on November 8 at Ramoji Film City and is a standalone stadium show. General ticket sales for the event will begin on July 14 through the District app by Zomato. On Monday, the sale for Mastercard cardholders began. It will be open till Saturday.