AR Rahman to perform in Hyderabad after 8yrs; sale begins
What's the story
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will return to Hyderabad after eight years as part of his The Wonderment Tour. The concert will take place on November 8 at Ramoji Film City and is a standalone stadium show. General ticket sales for the event will begin on July 14 through the District app by Zomato. On Monday, the sale for Mastercard cardholders began. It will be open till Saturday.
Tour details
'The Wonderment Tour' celebrates 3 decades of Rahman's music
The Wonderment Tour celebrates three decades of Rahman's impact on the music industry. The tour features a mix of his iconic homegrown and international film scores, beloved soundtracks, and innovative new material. "I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music," said Rahman about his upcoming concert.
Tour history
The tour started in May
The first show of The Wonderment Tour was held in Mumbai on May 3. The tour aims to celebrate Rahman's musical legacy and global impact on music. The Hyderabad concert is organized by Hyderabad Talkies, EVA Live, and Xora. He last performed in the city in 2017.