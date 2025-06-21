Wouldn't be able to make 'Slumdog Millionaire' now: Danny Boyle

More than 15 years after the release of the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, director Danny Boyle has admitted he wouldn't be able to make the film today. Speaking to The Guardian, he acknowledged changing views on cultural representation and appropriation. "We wouldn't be able to make that now. And that's how it should be." "It's time to reflect on all that. We have to look at the cultural baggage we carry and the mark that we've left on the world."

Film's impact 'We'd work with a big Indian crew...': Boyle Boyle also spoke about the complicated legacy of Slumdog Millionaire. "At the time, it felt radical," he said. "We made the decision that only a handful of us would go to Mumbai. We'd work with a big Indian crew and try to make a film within the culture." However, he admitted this approach was still flawed as they were outsiders in a foreign land.

Cultural reflection 'It wouldn't even get financed...': Boyle Despite the film's controversial aspects, Boyle is still proud of Slumdog Millionaire. He noted the impact of cultural appropriation on the film. "I'm proud of the film, but you wouldn't even contemplate doing something like that today. It wouldn't even get financed." "Even if I were involved, I'd be looking for a young Indian filmmaker to shoot it."