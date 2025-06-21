Sunita Rajwar says she didn't know if 'Gullak' would work

Sunita Rajwar, who plays Kranti Devi in the popular web series Panchayat , recently spoke about the insecurities faced by actors. In an interview with Zoom, she said that no project can guarantee success. "Every project or a character can't be a big hit... there's no benchmark ki yeh banega toh audience pasand karegi (that if this is made, then the audience will like it)," she said.

Unpredictable outcomes 'Gullak took 2.5 years...' Rajwar further emphasized the unpredictability of success by citing her own show, Gullak. "Gullak ko 2.5 years lag gaya. Humko pata nahi tha ki audience accept karegi ya nahi (It took Gullak 2.5 years. We didn't know if it'll be accepted or not,)" she said, adding that many projects that seem promising may not resonate with audiences. "There are so many projects that you think are great, but people end up not liking them."

Constant vigilance Actors need to stay fit and ready for work Rajwar also spoke about the constant need for actors to be on their toes. "Actors' journeys are full of insecurities because they have to always be on their toes," she said. She added that actors have to stay fit and ready for work at all times as they never know when an opportunity might arise. "I have seen people sitting at home after winning National Awards."