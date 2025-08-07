'Sex Lives of...': How did cast react to Reneé's exit?

Reneé Rapp, the former star of HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, announced her exit from the show back in 2023. Now, speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she got candid about her decision. She said that she didn't think "anybody cared" about her exit. "It was just so fun. Like, it was so fun. It was awesome," Rapp said when asked about her experience on the show.

Departure details 'Sometimes you just know...' Rapp confirmed to host Alex Cooper that she had signed multiple NDAs before leaving the show. She recalled how the cast and crew reacted "totally fine" when she announced her departure. "Sometimes you just know," Rapp said, adding that nothing on a set is ever secret, and it was hard to keep things under wraps. "I was the last one finding out about things. So I don't really think anybody cared, to be honest."

Musical reference This was her song about exit Rapp hinted at her exit from the show in her recent single Leave Me Alone. The lyrics read, "Sign a hundred NDAs, but I still say something / Leave me alone, bitch, I wanna have fun / I took my sex life with me, now the show ain't f*cking." When asked if anyone tried to stop her from including the lyric, Rapp said no one did.