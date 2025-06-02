'FUBAR' S02: Release date, cast, plot, and more
What's the story
Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to return for the second season of his hit Netflix series FUBAR on June 12.
The first season, released in 2023, was widely acclaimed by audiences worldwide. The upcoming season promises to be even bigger and better than its predecessor.
Here's everything you need to know about FUBAR Season 2, including its release date, trailer, cast details, and plot expectations.
Trailer insights
'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer and fan reactions
The official trailer for FUBAR Season 2 was recently released on Netflix's social media channels, heightening fans' anticipation.
The trailer introduces new scenes featuring Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta, a former East German spy who both fights and seduces Schwarzenegger's character, Luke Brunner.
Fans expressed their excitement online with comments like "So happy to have this show back" and "I'm excited to see all the insanity of season two because the previous season was hilarious but so much fun."
He told you he'd be back. FUBAR Season 2 returns June 12! pic.twitter.com/bhLQR755TR— Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2025
Cast and plot
'FUBAR' Season 2 cast and plot expectations
FUBAR Season 2 will feature an ensemble cast including Schwarzenegger, Moss, Monica Barbaro, Aparna Brielle, and Fabiana Udenio, among others.
The official synopsis says, "Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement."
"After his last mission in saving another operative, who just so happened to be his daughter (Barbaro), he's back and face to face with new villains."