What's the story

Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), a member of Elvish Yadav's gang, has emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies XX (also known as Roadies Double Cross).

The finale was hosted by Rannvijay Singha and premiered on Sunday.

As the champion, Tanwar won a cash prize of ₹10L and a Hero Kaizma bike.

This victory marks Yadav's debut season as a mentor on Roadies.