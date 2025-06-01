'Roadies XX': Elvish's gang member Kushal Tanwar wins reality show
What's the story
Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), a member of Elvish Yadav's gang, has emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies XX (also known as Roadies Double Cross).
The finale was hosted by Rannvijay Singha and premiered on Sunday.
As the champion, Tanwar won a cash prize of ₹10L and a Hero Kaizma bike.
This victory marks Yadav's debut season as a mentor on Roadies.
Contestant's journey
Tanwar's journey on 'Roadies XX'
Tanwar, who was initially evicted by his team members, made a comeback as a wild card contestant. He then joined Gautam Gulati's team and later reunited with Yadav to secure his victory.
Speaking about his win, Tanwar said, "Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn't just a title — it was a silent scream finally heard."
"There was no support...no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone."
Mentor's praise
Yadav praised Tanwar's performance and journey
Yadav, the winning gang leader, praised Tanwar for his dedication and passion.
He said, "From Day 1, I saw fire in Gullu (Tanwar). He didn't just win tasks, he won hearts."
"His journey defines what Roadies Double Cross is all about — unpredictability, loyalty, and passion. I couldn't have asked for a better gang member in my debut season!"
Show highlights
'Roadies XX' season 20 was full of twists
The 20th season of Roadies was filled with betrayals, both among contestants and the gang leaders.
Fans appreciated the show's unique concept and were also intrigued by the constant fights between gang leaders like Neha Dhupia and Gulati or Yadav and Prince Narula.
The thrilling season has now come to its grand conclusion.