'Yeh Rishta...' actor Lataa Saberwal announces separation from Sanjeev Seth

Popular television and Bollywood actor Lataa Saberwal, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has announced her separation from husband and co-actor Sanjeev Seth. The couple also played on-screen parents in the long-running show and have a son together. In a social media post on Saturday, Saberwal requested privacy during this time.

Emotional post Here's what Saberwal wrote Seth and Saberwal were married for several years. While some reports suggest they got married in 2009, others say they tied the knot in 2010. In her Instagram Story, Saberwal wrote, "After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband." "I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son." "I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this."

Career highlights More about their role in 'YRKKH' Saberwal and Seth played one of television's most endearing on-screen couples, Rajshri and Vishambharnath Maheshwari, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their chemistry won the hearts of audiences. They also reprised their roles in the show's successful spin-off, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. In 2013, they participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 together.