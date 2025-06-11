What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer for Panchayat Season 4 was released on Wednesday. The new season will revolve around the upcoming panchayat elections between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar).

Jitendra Kumar's character Abhishek will once again find himself caught in the middle of this political drama.

The series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar.