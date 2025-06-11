'Panchayat 4' trailer out! Elections, chaos take center stage
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Panchayat Season 4 was released on Wednesday. The new season will revolve around the upcoming panchayat elections between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar).
Jitendra Kumar's character Abhishek will once again find himself caught in the middle of this political drama.
The series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar.
Trailer highlights
Trailer showcases election chaos in Phulera
The trailer gives a glimpse into the chaotic world of Phulera village during the panchayat elections.
In a scene, Kumar's character is attacked by members of a rival party, while another scene shows election rallies in full swing.
The trailer also hints at a budding romance between Kumar's character and Rinki (Sanvikaa).
Cast and crew
Series produced by The Viral Fever
Directed by Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, the series is produced by The Viral Fever.
The rural comedy boasts an ensemble cast including Gupta, Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Rajwar, Sanvikaa, and Pankaj Jha, among others.
Actor insights
'Season 4 brings unexpected twists,' says Gupta
Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, said in a statement, "Across the seasons, it's been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera's affairs."
"With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character's evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists—making the narrative all the more compelling."
Kumar revealed that this new season brings a "fresh dose of humor, warmth, and chaos from Phulera."
Release date
Watch 'Panchayat' Season 4 on Prime Video
Panchayat Season 4 will be available on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries worldwide. While at first the release date was set at July 2, now it has been advanced to June 24.
This new installment in the story will finally answer all your burning questions about what happens next for the beloved characters.