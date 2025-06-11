Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom to split? Exploring their relationship timeline
What's the story
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's high-profile romance, which began in January 2016, might be coming to an end, a source told Page Six.
The insider said, "It's over. They are waiting till her tour is over before they split."
If the reports are true, then this won't be the first time the couple is on the verge of a breakup.
Timeline
Getting together and then breaking up
Perry and Bloom's relationship was confirmed in May 2016 when they were spotted together at the amfAR Gala in Cannes.
The couple took their romance public on social media with a humorous Instagram post from Perry that read "we cannes't."
Soon after they confirmed their relationship in 2017, they surprisingly announced their breakup. However, it was just a roadblock for the duo, as they confirmed they were back together in 2018.
Parenthood
Engagement and birth of Daisy Dove
Bloom, who has a son, named Flynn, from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day 2019.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child in March 2020, and soon after, they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August that year.
The couple decided to grow their family by one more and adopted a puppy named Buddy that same month.
Current status
Perry and Bloom's relationship in a limbo
Perry and Bloom's relationship is on the rocks now, according to reports.
An insider told People, "Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album." The source says that while Orlando was "understanding," it did cause "tension" between the couple.
"She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship."