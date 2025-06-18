5 behind-the-scenes secrets that make 'The Crown' so addictive
What's the story
The Crown is a widely acclaimed series that takes an in-depth look at the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, giving an inside look into the British monarchy.
While most of us are enamored by its storytelling and performances, some interesting behind-the-scenes facts add to its authenticity and charm.
Here are five fascinating behind-the-scenes facts about The Crown.
Research
Extensive research for authenticity
To keep the historical accuracy intact, the creators of The Crown did a lot of homework. They consulted historians, read biographies, and looked at archival footage.
While the team tried to show events accurately, they also had to keep the dramatic storytelling intact.
This attention to detail goes a long way in making the show believable and connecting with audiences across the globe.
Costumes
Costumes reflect historical accuracy
Costume design has been an integral part of The Crown, with every outfit beautifully designed to match the period shown in the series.
The designers even studied photos and history to recreate iconic royal looks.
The attention to detail went as far as fabrics and accessories, so that every piece of the costume added to the authenticity of the visual storytelling.
Locations
Filming locations add realism
Many scenes in The Crown were filmed at actual locations in England, adding another layer of realism to the series.
While Buckingham Palace interiors were recreated on set, other important locations like Ely Cathedral stood in for Westminster Abbey while filming.
These authentic locations help immerse the viewers in the world of British royalty.
Production costs
High production costs for quality
Producing The Crown requires a significant financial investment because of its high production values.
Reportedly, each episode costs around $13 million, making it one of Netflix's costliest productions.
The budget is what allows for elaborate sets, detailed costumes, and top-tier talent, both on-screen and behind the scenes.
Casting choices
Casting choices reflect character depth
Casting actors for The Crown is done very meticulously to ensure that they portray their real-life counterparts convincingly.
The actors prepare painstakingly, including voice coaching and mannerism studying, according to their characters's personalities or public personas at different times across history shown in the different seasons.