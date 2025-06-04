The newly-acquired apartment by Ahlawat and Hooda spans 1,950 sqft of carpet area (approximately 181 sqm) with a built-up space of 217.47 sqm (around 2,341 sqft).

The property comes with four car parking slots.

The transaction was subject to a stamp duty fee of ₹60L and registration charges amounting to ₹30,000.

Andheri West is a prime investment spot thanks to its central location, excellent connectivity, and mix of upscale homes, offices, and entertainment hubs.