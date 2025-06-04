Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife buy ₹10cr apartment in Mumbai
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased a new apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai.
The property was bought for a whopping ₹10 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.
The transaction was registered in May 2025, with the property being located in a residential project known as Poorna Apartments.
Property details
The apartment has 4 car parking spaces
The newly-acquired apartment by Ahlawat and Hooda spans 1,950 sqft of carpet area (approximately 181 sqm) with a built-up space of 217.47 sqm (around 2,341 sqft).
The property comes with four car parking slots.
The transaction was subject to a stamp duty fee of ₹60L and registration charges amounting to ₹30,000.
Andheri West is a prime investment spot thanks to its central location, excellent connectivity, and mix of upscale homes, offices, and entertainment hubs.
Career highlights
Ahlawat's work front
Ahlawat is known for his performances in films like Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018).
He also famously played a cop in the 2020 streaming series Paatal Lok, winning the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.
Most recently, he starred alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix movie Jewel Thief (2025).