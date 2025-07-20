Vasuki Koushik signs with Goa; Karnataka re-sign Karun Nair

Karnataka's 32-year-old right-arm pacer Vasuki Koushik has signed with Goa for the upcoming season. As per Cricbuzz, the move was confirmed by the Goa Cricket Association (GCA), making him one of their two professional players so far. Koushik has received a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to facilitate this transfer. "We have signed Koushik. So far, that is the only confirmed transfer. We are exploring a few other options, but no names have been finalised yet," GCA secretary Shambha Desai told Cricbuzz.

Player stats Koushik's performance last season Last season, Koushik played seven Ranji Trophy matches, five in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and 10 T20s for Karnataka. He took 23 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, eight in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and 18 wickets in T20s. In the upcoming season, he could be seen sharing the new ball with Arjun Tendulkar for Goa.

Team review Goa's performance last season Last season, Goa finished fifth in Group A of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and sixth in their group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Darshan Misal captained the team in both the Ranji and Vijay Hazare tournaments, while Deepraj Gaonkar led them in the Mushtaq Ali competition. The team's performance was commendable considering they were champions of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group last year.

Player transfer Karnataka re-sign Karun Nair In a major development, Karnataka have re-signed Karun Nair for the upcoming season. Nair had been with Vidarbha for a couple of seasons but is now returning to his home state due to personal reasons. The move comes as a huge boost for the team as they prepare for the new season ahead.