Ahlawat also revealed what fuels him as an actor, admitting he gets "some kind of pleasure" when he's feeling a character's emotions at a specific time.

He said, "In front of the camera, I'm doing something which is not mine. It gives me a different high."

"So I think that is something which drives me actually crazy, because I don't think it's normal," he added.

Ahlawat was last seen in Netflix's Jewel Thief, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.