'Was apprehensive...': Jaideep Ahlawat critiques his 'Ajeeb Daastaans' performance
What's the story
Renowned actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently spoke about his struggles with self-doubt and how difficult it was for him to play the character Babloo in the Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans.
Speaking to Verve, he candidly admitted that he felt he didn't do justice to the role.
The film starred Ahlawat in Shashank Khaitan's segment Majnu, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Role acceptance
Ahlawat's initial reluctance to accept the role of Babloo
Ahlawat recalled telling Khaitan, "This is very difficult for me. I think you are casting the wrong actor. Look-wise and everything."
"I think I didn't do much justice to that character. I was just too apprehensive about how to play it...how to show an emotion that you don't understand."
Acting journey
'It gives me a different high': Ahlawat on acting
Ahlawat also revealed what fuels him as an actor, admitting he gets "some kind of pleasure" when he's feeling a character's emotions at a specific time.
He said, "In front of the camera, I'm doing something which is not mine. It gives me a different high."
"So I think that is something which drives me actually crazy, because I don't think it's normal," he added.
Ahlawat was last seen in Netflix's Jewel Thief, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.