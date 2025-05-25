Will Salman grace S03 of Kapil's Netflix show?
Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, will return on June 21.
The upcoming third season will also feature Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover.
Per a Pinkvilla report, superstar Salman Khan might be one of the first guests on the new season.
Khan's potential appearance has already created a buzz among fans.
Fan anticipation
Khan's past appearances on Sharma's show were well-received
Khan's previous appearances on Sharma's show have been a major hit among the audiences, with clips from those episodes still doing the rounds on social media.
A source told Pinkvilla that the actor is confirmed to appear on the show unless there are any last-minute changes owing to his busy schedule.
Expect a mix of light-hearted banter and new stories from Khan's life and career.
Special feature
'TGIKS' Season 3 to spotlight superfans
The Great Indian Kapil Show will also shine a spotlight on superfans.
Sharma said, "This time, in season 3, apart from our interactions and amazing guests, Netflix and The Great Indian Kapil Show are doing something extra special."
He continued, "So this time, we thought — why not make our fans a truly fun part of the show? After all, we've now been watched in 192 countries...now it's time to introduce you to our superfans."