Kapil's Netflix show returns with S03 on this date
What's the story
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is returning with its third season on Netflix.
Premiering on June 21, the new season will see Sharma with his regular co-stars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, with Archana Puran Singh also making a return.
The upcoming season is going to be filled with surprises and familiar faces.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the first teaser
Hassi hogi out of control ‘cuz Kapil and gang are back once more 🤩— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2025
Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21 June, only on Netflix!#TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/q0gdd1LJqn
Fan spotlight
New season to spotlight superfans
This season, the show will welcome "superfans from around the world."
Excited for the new season, Sharma said, "Coming back for another season on Netflix truly feels like coming home to family — and this time, the family's only getting bigger!"
"Every season, we've brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh."
"We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, love, etc."
Anticipation
Netflix India series head expressed excitement
Meanwhile, Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, also expressed her excitement over the new season.
"The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning to capture our weekends, our screens and our hearts," she said.
"The whole cast, crew and our team at Netflix are extremely excited because of a very special addition to India's favorite parivaar this season."