What's the story

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is returning with its third season on Netflix.

Premiering on June 21, the new season will see Sharma with his regular co-stars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, with Archana Puran Singh also making a return.

The upcoming season is going to be filled with surprises and familiar faces.