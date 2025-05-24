What's the story

Natural Star Nani's latest action thriller HIT 3 (HIT: The Third Case) will be available on Netflix from May 29.

The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has been a major global box office success, raking in over ₹120 crore.

It is part of the HIT franchise and marks the Tollywood debut of Kannada actor Srinidhi Shetty.