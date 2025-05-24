Nani's 'HIT 3' arrives on Netflix on this date
What's the story
Natural Star Nani's latest action thriller HIT 3 (HIT: The Third Case) will be available on Netflix from May 29.
The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has been a major global box office success, raking in over ₹120 crore.
It is part of the HIT franchise and marks the Tollywood debut of Kannada actor Srinidhi Shetty.
Multilingual release
'HIT 3' to be available in multiple languages
The film's digital rights were bought by the streaming giant at a record price, ensuring solid profits for Nani and his team even before release.
The film is expected to be available in multiple languages in addition to Telugu (original).
HIT 3 was produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.
Film synopsis
'HIT 3' plot and cast details
IMDb describes the plot as, "Arjun Sarkaar, a top HIT officer from Visakhapatnam, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. As he pursues a group of elusive killers, the case tests his skills and mental strength."
The film also features Komalee Prasad, Tisca Chopra, and Surya Srinivas, with a special appearance by Adivi Sesh.
Up next, Nani is working on The Paradise.