What's the story

Ethan Coen's latest dark comedy, Honey Don't!, featuring Margaret Qualley and Chris Evans, was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Qualley's second collaboration with Coen after Drive-Away Dolls last year, the film garnered a 6-minute standing ovation after its midnight premiere, reported Variety.

Coen humorously told the audience, "Fun finish to the festival, yah?"