Cannes: Margaret Qualley-Chris Evans's 'Honey Don't!' receives 6-minute standing ovation
What's the story
Ethan Coen's latest dark comedy, Honey Don't!, featuring Margaret Qualley and Chris Evans, was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival.
Qualley's second collaboration with Coen after Drive-Away Dolls last year, the film garnered a 6-minute standing ovation after its midnight premiere, reported Variety.
Coen humorously told the audience, "Fun finish to the festival, yah?"
Plot details
'Honey Don't!' explores mysterious deaths in a small town
Honey Don't! stars Qualley as Honey O'Donahue, a PI in a small town.
The plot revolves around her investigation into a string of mysterious deaths seemingly all tied to a church run by a preacher, played by Evans.
The ensemble cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Lera Abova, Jacnier, Gabby Beans, and other talented stars.
Release information
'Honey Don't!' to be released in August
Honey Don't! will be released domestically by Focus Features on August 22 this year. Overseas, it will be distributed by Universal Pictures International.
The film was produced by Coen, Tricia Cooke, Robert Graf, and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.
This is another feather to Coen's Cannes Film Festival cap, where he has presented 9 films since the 1980s, starting with Raising Arizona.