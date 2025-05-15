What's the story

A Working Man, directed by David Ayer, stars Jason Statham, Michael Peña, and David Harbour.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the action-thriller drama is based on the novel Levon's Trade by Chuck Dixon.

Incredibly dull and boring, A Working Man has nothing new or interesting to offer, and Ayer and Sylvester Stallone's script is full of generic, done-to-death moments.