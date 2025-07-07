Abhishek Bachchan reveals daughter Aaradhya doesn't have a phone

Amid ongoing rumors of marital discord, actor Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke about his family life and praised his wife-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan . Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit while promoting his film Kaalidhar Laapata, he credited Aishwarya for their daughter Aaradhya 's upbringing. "I have to give the credit of everything entirely to her mother... Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya." What's more, the 13-year-old is growing up without a smartphone in this technologically advanced generation!

Digital detox Aaradhya isn't on social media Bachchan praised Aaradhya for being a grounded and conscientious young girl. He revealed that she isn't on any social media platforms and doesn't even own a phone. "I think she is brought up to be a very conscientious girl... She is who she is and she is turning out to be a wonderful little lady. She is the pride and joy of the family."

Mother's role 'Just mothers in general...': Bachchan on their role in family Bachchan especially elaborated on the role of mothers, saying, "Just mothers in general, I don't think fathers have the ability to be as giving...we are more about going out...we have to work... And to be able to say 'No, this is my baby and this is my top priority for me,' I think it's amazing and it's a gift." "That's why possibly our go-to people are mothers."

Family bond Bachchan recalls memory from the night Aaradhya was born Bachchan also shared a touching memory from the night Aaradhya was born. He recalled how tiny she was, saying, "She used to literally fit on my forearm." He added with a laugh, "Aaradhya is taller than Aishwarya." He stressed the importance of returning home to a happy family, saying, "At the end of the day, it's that happiness - coming home to a happy and healthy family. That is so important."