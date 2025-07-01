Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on 'nasty' divorce rumors with Aishwarya

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently addressed the persistent rumors of divorce with his wife-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan . The couple has remained tight-lipped on these speculations, which have been doing the rounds for over a year now. In a recent interview with ETimes, he opened up about why news speculating about his relationship was "upsetting" to him.

Emotional impact 'Today I have a family and...': Bachchan Bachchan said, "Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting." He added that even if he clarified something, people would twist it around because "negative news sells." "You are not me. You don't live my life. You are not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to."

Emotional toll 'So convenient to sit anonymously behind a computer screen...' Bachchan emphasized that those who spread lies have their own conscience to deal with. "They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker." He added, "It's so convenient to sit anonymously behind a computer screen and write the nastiest things." "You do realise you're hurting somebody. No matter how thick-skinned they are, it affects them. How would you like it if somebody did that to you?"