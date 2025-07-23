Next Article
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary voice behind Black Sabbath and a true heavy metal pioneer, has died at 76.
His family confirmed the news on Tuesday and asked for privacy as they grieve.
Osbourne's influence shaped rock music for decades, inspiring fans and musicians around the world.
Osbourne's impact on music and pop culture
Osbourne's career was a mix of hit albums with Black Sabbath and solo projects like "Blizzard of Ozz," plus his reality show "The Osbournes" with wife Sharon.
He earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and even performed one last time in Birmingham earlier this month.
With an estimated net worth of $220 million, his legacy stretches far beyond music—he truly changed pop culture.