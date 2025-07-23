Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76

Osbourne's impact on music and pop culture

Osbourne's career was a mix of hit albums with Black Sabbath and solo projects like "Blizzard of Ozz," plus his reality show "The Osbournes" with wife Sharon.

He earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and even performed one last time in Birmingham earlier this month.

With an estimated net worth of $220 million, his legacy stretches far beyond music—he truly changed pop culture.