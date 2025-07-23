'Steeped in terrorism...serial loan borrower': India blasts Pakistan at UN

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with Permanent Representative Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish accusing Islamabad of supporting terrorism and mismanaging its economy. Speaking at a high-level debate on peace and multilateralism, Harish called Pakistan a "serial borrower from the IMF " and a country "steeped in fanaticism and terrorism." He contrasted India's progress with Pakistan's situation, calling India a "mature democracy" and a "surging economy."

Accountability call Harish stresses need for accountability in terror cases "On the one hand, there is India which is a mature democracy, a surging economy and a pluralistic and inclusive society. At the other extreme is Pakistan, steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, and a serial borrower from the IMF," he said. Harish also stressed the need for accountability in terror cases, referring to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He said there should be a serious cost to states violating good neighborliness by fomenting cross-border terrorism.

Operation details Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor, which was carried out on May 7, targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK. It was a focused and non-escalatory action that ended on May 10 at Pakistan's direct request. Harish also highlighted how modern conflicts have changed, with non-state actors being used as proxies by state actors. He also said that cross-border funding, arms trafficking, training of terrorists, and the spread of radical ideologies are being facilitated by modern digital and communication technologies.