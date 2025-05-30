What's the story

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that India's BrahMos missiles struck multiple locations deep inside Pakistan, including the Rawalpindi airport, before Islamabad could carry out its planned attack.

Speaking at a trilateral summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Sharif said the strikes took place on May 9 and 10, catching the Pakistan Armed Forces off guard.

"Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 after Fajr prayers....But before that hour even arrived, India...launched a missile attack using BrahMos," Sharif said.