'Before...we could': Sharif admits India's BrahMos foiled Pakistan's planned offensive
What's the story
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that India's BrahMos missiles struck multiple locations deep inside Pakistan, including the Rawalpindi airport, before Islamabad could carry out its planned attack.
Speaking at a trilateral summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Sharif said the strikes took place on May 9 and 10, catching the Pakistan Armed Forces off guard.
"Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 after Fajr prayers....But before that hour even arrived, India...launched a missile attack using BrahMos," Sharif said.
Military escalation
Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pahalgam terror attack
The Indian offensive, dubbed Operation Sindoor, was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 militants.
It also destroyed nine terror launchpads and 11 Pakistani airbases after failed attempts by Pakistan to target Indian military positions.
Admission
Sharif's acknowledgment of Indian strikes on Nur Khan airbase
Sharif had earlier confirmed that Indian missiles had hit the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.
"At around 2:30am on May 10, General Syed Asim Munir called me on secure line and informed me that India's BrahMos missiles have hit Nur Khan Airbase and other areas," he said at a separate public event.
The airbase is home to advanced military aircraft such as Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Ilyushin Il-78 refuelers.
Diplomatic efforts
De-escalation and India's stance on dialogue
The hostilities de-escalated after a meeting between the Directors General of Military Operations on May 10.
Sharif has since called for dialogue to resolve disputes with India.
"We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbor on trade and counter-terrorism," Sharif reiterated this week.
Stalemate
India's conditions for dialogue and treaty suspension
However, India has rejected these overtures, with Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying, "Terrorism and talks cannot go together."
Jaiswal also reiterated that talks on Kashmir would only be held if Pakistan vacates PoK.
Regarding the Indus Water Treaty, it will remain in abeyance until the time Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism, Jaiswal added.