Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed strong interest in reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) format.

"I would like to confirm our genuine interest in the earliest resumption of...work within the format of troika—Russia, India, China—which was established...on the initiative of [Russian International Affairs Council, RIAC] Yevgeny Primakov," Lavrov said.

Speaking at an international conference in Perm, Ural Mountains, Lavrov said an understanding between India and China on border issues could pave the way for a revival of this trilateral cooperation.