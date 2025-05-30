What's the story

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed disappointment over the Colombian government's condolences for the lives lost in Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to stakeholders in Colombia, Tharoor said the condolences should have been directed toward victims of terrorism instead.

"We were a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which apparently expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after Indian strikes," he said.