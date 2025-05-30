'Little disappointed': Tharoor on Colombia's condolences for Operation Sindoor casualties
What's the story
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed disappointment over the Colombian government's condolences for the lives lost in Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor.
Speaking to stakeholders in Colombia, Tharoor said the condolences should have been directed toward victims of terrorism instead.
"We were a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which apparently expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after Indian strikes," he said.
Self-defense stance
Tharoor emphasizes India's right to self-defense
Tharoor stressed that India's actions were in self-defense after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
"There can be no equivalence between those who attack and those who defend. We are only exercising our right of self-defense," he said, adding that India has suffered from terrorism for almost four decades, like Colombia.
Treaty discussion
Tharoor addresses Indus Waters Treaty suspension
He further urged other governments to tell those who give safe haven and protection to terrorists to stop doing so.
"That would be very helpful indeed, as well in the Security Council or outside it," the Congress leader added.
In addition, Tharoor acknowledged that 81% of Pakistan's defense equipment comes from China.
"Defense is a polite word for Pakistani military equipment. Much of it is not for defense but...attack. Our quarrel is with perpetration of terror against us," he said.
Mediation claims
Tharoor dismisses speculation of 3rd-party mediation
Tharoor also dismissed rumors of third-party mediation in the India-Pakistan tensions after Operation Sindoor.
He said there was no formal conversation involving India and asserted that India's actions were not belligerent but retributive.
"We are not interested in war," he said, adding that if terrorism stops, so will India's actions.
Delegation details
Tharoor leads multi-party delegation in global outreach
Tharoor is leading a multi-party delegation to Colombia as part of India's global outreach after the Pahalgam terror attack.
During his visit, Tharoor also spoke about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.
He said India had offered the treaty in goodwill in the early 1960s, but it has been repeatedly betrayed by terrorist actions.
"This time our government has placed the treaty in abeyance," he said, stressing that India has been a generous neighbor under this agreement.