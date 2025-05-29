What's the story

The Trump administration has given Harvard University a month to contest its decision to bar the enrollment of international students.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the ban last week, stating, "This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with...Chinese Communist Party."

According to a court filing, Homeland Security Department issued a notice of intent on Wednesday to withdraw Harvard from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows US universities to enroll foreign students.