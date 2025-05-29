Harvard given 30 days to contest international student enrollment ban
What's the story
The Trump administration has given Harvard University a month to contest its decision to bar the enrollment of international students.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the ban last week, stating, "This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with...Chinese Communist Party."
According to a court filing, Homeland Security Department issued a notice of intent on Wednesday to withdraw Harvard from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows US universities to enroll foreign students.
Legal action
Harvard sues over decertification, claims unconstitutional retaliation
Harvard has sued the Trump administration in federal court in Boston, calling the decertification a "blatant violation" of constitutional rights.
The university argues that without international students, it would be severely harmed.
Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students this academic year, making up 27% of its total enrollment.
The ongoing dispute has already cost Harvard dearly. Federal agencies have canceled contracts worth $100 million and research grants totaling over $2.6 billion.
Financial impact
Harvard faces financial repercussions, visa interview suspensions
Visa interviews for international students across the US have also been suspended amid this controversy.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump suggested that Harvard should limit its international student enrollment to 15%.
"I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15%, not 31%. We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools, they can't get in because we have foreign students there," he said.
Legal proceedings
Harvard's lawsuit temporarily blocked
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard's ability to enroll international students.
A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
If Harvard's SEVP certification is permanently revoked, the University's more than 7,000 international students will be unable to continue at Harvard or lawfully stay in the US unless they can transfer to other universities.