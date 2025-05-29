What's the story

A YouGov/Economist poll has revealed that nearly half of Americans believe President Donald Trump is not being transparent about his health.

The survey, conducted from May 23-26, found that 45% of respondents felt Trump had been "not at all" or "not very" transparent about his health.

In contrast, only 42% believed he was transparent.

The poll was conducted after the White House released the results from Trump's physical last month, which said he was in "excellent cognitive and physical health."