Is Trump lying about his health? Here's what Americans think
A YouGov/Economist poll has revealed that nearly half of Americans believe President Donald Trump is not being transparent about his health.
The survey, conducted from May 23-26, found that 45% of respondents felt Trump had been "not at all" or "not very" transparent about his health.
In contrast, only 42% believed he was transparent.
The poll was conducted after the White House released the results from Trump's physical last month, which said he was in "excellent cognitive and physical health."
Public divided over presidential health disclosures
The poll also highlighted a divide over whether presidents should disclose their medical information.
While 62% of respondents believed such disclosures are necessary to determine if a president can fulfill their duties, 28% thought they should be private.
The survey had a margin of error of +-3.2%.
According to the new poll, 31% of Americans also believe Trump's health and age have severely hindered his capacity to carry out his presidential duties, while 30% believe they have had little effect.
Biden's health transparency questioned amid cancer diagnosis
Coming to Joe Biden, the poll found that 61% of respondents believed the former president wasn't transparent about his health.
Furthermore, 57% believed Democrats tried to hide information about Biden's health during his presidency.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump had repeatedly berated Biden for his physical and mental fitness.
And after Biden revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this month, Trump appeared to imply that this revelation was actually not new at all and had instead been covered up.
Biden's cancer diagnosis
"There are things going on that the public wasn't informed, and I think somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor," Trump told reporters.
Biden's office said he was exploring "treatment options" after being diagnosed with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) and bone metastasis.
His doctor had declared him "fit to serve" in February 2024.