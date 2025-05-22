Donald Trump's $600 watch fails spelling test
What's the story
When you buy a product stamped with the name of the President of the United States, you expect something flashy, expensive, and unmistakably "Trump."
But for Tim Petit, a Rhode Island man, that expectation fell short. Instead of prestige, he got a typo.
Petit bought a luxury watch from Donald Trump's collection, called "Inauguration First Lady."
Meant to be a gift for his wife, the timepiece came without the "T" in "TRUMP," leaving the dial to proudly read "RUMP."
Disappointment
Petit wanted to make his wife feel special
Petit had high hopes for the watch, believing it would reflect "the integrity of the president of the United States and good follow-through."
He was especially upset as he had hoped it would be a special gift for his wife.
The couple was so disheartened by this mistake that Petit's wife reportedly cried upon seeing her new watch with the error, reported NBC 10 News.
Notably, only 250 of these pieces were made, and each is numbered.
Details
What are the specs of this watch?
The "Inauguration First Lady" watch is a limited-edition, gold-tone dive watch with a pink dial. It is made by the same company that created Trump's $1,00,000 "Victory Tourbillon."
The watches are made in China and use the 'Trump' name, image, and likeness under a paid license agreement. This agreement can be terminated or revoked according to its terms, per GQ.
Despite the faux pas, this particular piece, at $599, appears sold out on the official site.
Resolution
Seller offered to replace the watch
After learning about the typo, GetTrumpWatches.com contacted Petit and offered an apology.
They also promised a replacement for the faulty watch along with an $800 coupon for another piece from their site.
This gesture was appreciated by Petit, who now has a chance to choose another item from Trump's collection of luxury watches.