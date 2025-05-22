What's the story

When you buy a product stamped with the name of the President of the United States, you expect something flashy, expensive, and unmistakably "Trump."

But for Tim Petit, a Rhode Island man, that expectation fell short. Instead of prestige, he got a typo.

Petit bought a luxury watch from Donald Trump's collection, called "Inauguration First Lady."

Meant to be a gift for his wife, the timepiece came without the "T" in "TRUMP," leaving the dial to proudly read "RUMP."