What's the story

Luxury brand Dior, owned by LVMH, has agreed to a set of remedies after Italy's competition authority launched an investigation against it.

The investigation was based on allegations that Dior and two of its subsidiaries deceived consumers regarding the working conditions at their suppliers.

The antitrust body concluded the investigation without establishing any infringement, noting that Dior's commitments were an appropriate remedy for the possible unlawfulness.