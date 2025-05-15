"It is very hard to sell in India, and they are offering us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariffs," Trump, who is on a three-nation West Asia tour, said in Doha.

Since Trump's tariff announcement, the US and India have engaged in high-level trade negotiations to level things.

As per a recent Reuters report, India offered to cut its average tariff differential with the US from about 13% to less than 4%.