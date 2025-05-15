What's the story

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has denied reports of a radiation leak from any of Pakistan's nuclear establishments.

This comes amid reports that Indian missiles hit Pakistan's Kirana Hills, Sargodha, during 'Operation Sindoor.'

"We are aware of the reports. Based on information available to the IAEA, there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," said Fredrik Dahl from IAEA's press department to The Times of India.