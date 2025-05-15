Radiation leak in Pakistan's Kirana Hills? Nuke watchdog clears air
What's the story
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has denied reports of a radiation leak from any of Pakistan's nuclear establishments.
This comes amid reports that Indian missiles hit Pakistan's Kirana Hills, Sargodha, during 'Operation Sindoor.'
"We are aware of the reports. Based on information available to the IAEA, there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," said Fredrik Dahl from IAEA's press department to The Times of India.
Official denials
Air Marshal Bharti denies targeting nuclear installations
In a press briefing, IAF's Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti had also dismissed the reports.
"Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses nuclear installations. We didn't know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills and whatever is there," he answered when asked if India struck the hills, rumored to house Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.
MEA also dismissed reports of radiation leak, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying India's action was in the conventional domain.
Rumor control
IAEA dispels rumors linking radiation leak to ceasefire
The rumors gained ground after flight tracking websites spotted a US Department of Energy plane, usually sent out during nuclear emergencies, flying near Pakistan.
An unverifiable claim also said an Egyptian military plane had landed in Pakistan with boron, which is used to suppress radioactive emissions.
Both were dismissed as baseless by former military officials.