What's the story

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, United States President Donald Trump has met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia.

Trump's meeting with al-Sharaa follows his recent decision to lift all US sanctions on Syria.

The two leaders' talks took place for around half an hour, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined them by telephone.

This landmark meeting is the first between US and Syrian presidents in 25 years.