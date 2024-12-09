Summarize Simplifying... In short Syrian dictator al-Assad's luxurious palaces were ransacked by citizens, revealing a collection of luxury cars, cash, and opulent decorations.

Amidst the chaos, the Iranian Embassy in Damascus was abandoned and Russia confirmed al-Assad's asylum in Moscow, marking the collapse of his regime after key allies withdrew support.

This dramatic shift in power was celebrated by residents and rebels, who hailed it as the start of a new era in the region. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Al-Assad's regime has fallen, rebels storm his palaces

Inside Syrian dictator al-Assad's palace: Ferraris, cash, unbelievable opulence

By Snehil Singh 01:16 pm Dec 09, 202401:16 pm

What's the story The Assad family's five-decade rule in Syria came to an abrupt end following a swift rebel advance that seized government-controlled areas and reached Damascus within ten days. President Bashar al-Assad fled the country after being ousted. Soon after, Syrians stormed the abandoned presidential palace in Damascus, looting valuables, posing at Assad's desk, and discovering his collection of luxury vehicles. The city remained quiet under a rebel-enforced curfew. By Sunday, a shopping mall and parts of the palace had been looted.

Palace looting

Luxury cars and lavish interiors in Assad's palaces

Verified videos showed citizens exploring the luxurious Al-Rawda and Muhajreen palaces, looting valuables, and posing for photos. The Al-Rawda Palace, a sprawling complex with marble floors and opulent decorations, was ransacked by looters who took away luxury cars, furniture, and cash. Footage showed a huge collection of luxury cars including Ferraris, Aston Martins, Rolls-Royces, BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes and a Bugatti Veyron. Inside the palaces people were seen carrying vases and decorative items while emptying cupboards and cabinets.

Palace vandalism

Rebels deface Assad family portraits, vandalize palace

As they stormed the palace complex, rebels fired automatic rifles into the sky. They also defaced portraits of the Assad family and vandalized parts of the palace. In one video, a man shouted "Sale! Sale!" as people grabbed clothes and other items. Residents celebrated in the streets with gunfire and waved revolutionary flags. A curfew was declared in Damascus following these celebrations.

Twitter Post

What was inside Assad's palace

Embassy abandonment

Iranian embassy in Damascus abandoned amid celebrations

Amid all this, the Iranian Embassy in Damascus was abandoned. Iran released a statement stressing Syrians should decide their future without foreign intervention. Russia confirmed al-Assad's asylum in Moscow after his regime crumbled to the swift rebel advance. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali announced his readiness to transfer authority to a transitional government. Opposition media showed him being escorted from his office to a hotel by armed men.

Government collapse

Assad's government collapses after key allies withdraw support

The fall of al-Assad's government came after his key allies Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah pulled support amid other regional conflicts. The rebels' advance started on November 27, when a ceasefire was declared between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani addressed a crowd in Damascus saying, "A new history, my brothers, is being written in the entire region after this great victory."

Twitter Post

Watch the viral video here