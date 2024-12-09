Inside Syrian dictator al-Assad's palace: Ferraris, cash, unbelievable opulence
The Assad family's five-decade rule in Syria came to an abrupt end following a swift rebel advance that seized government-controlled areas and reached Damascus within ten days. President Bashar al-Assad fled the country after being ousted. Soon after, Syrians stormed the abandoned presidential palace in Damascus, looting valuables, posing at Assad's desk, and discovering his collection of luxury vehicles. The city remained quiet under a rebel-enforced curfew. By Sunday, a shopping mall and parts of the palace had been looted.
Luxury cars and lavish interiors in Assad's palaces
Verified videos showed citizens exploring the luxurious Al-Rawda and Muhajreen palaces, looting valuables, and posing for photos. The Al-Rawda Palace, a sprawling complex with marble floors and opulent decorations, was ransacked by looters who took away luxury cars, furniture, and cash. Footage showed a huge collection of luxury cars including Ferraris, Aston Martins, Rolls-Royces, BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes and a Bugatti Veyron. Inside the palaces people were seen carrying vases and decorative items while emptying cupboards and cabinets.
Rebels deface Assad family portraits, vandalize palace
As they stormed the palace complex, rebels fired automatic rifles into the sky. They also defaced portraits of the Assad family and vandalized parts of the palace. In one video, a man shouted "Sale! Sale!" as people grabbed clothes and other items. Residents celebrated in the streets with gunfire and waved revolutionary flags. A curfew was declared in Damascus following these celebrations.
What was inside Assad's palace
Iranian embassy in Damascus abandoned amid celebrations
Amid all this, the Iranian Embassy in Damascus was abandoned. Iran released a statement stressing Syrians should decide their future without foreign intervention. Russia confirmed al-Assad's asylum in Moscow after his regime crumbled to the swift rebel advance. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali announced his readiness to transfer authority to a transitional government. Opposition media showed him being escorted from his office to a hotel by armed men.
Assad's government collapses after key allies withdraw support
The fall of al-Assad's government came after his key allies Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah pulled support amid other regional conflicts. The rebels' advance started on November 27, when a ceasefire was declared between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani addressed a crowd in Damascus saying, "A new history, my brothers, is being written in the entire region after this great victory."