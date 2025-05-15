What's the story

A Sikh entrepreneur who ran a trucking safety and insurance consultancy was shot dead outside his office in Mississauga, Canada.

According to multiple reports, the victim has been identified as Harjeet Singh Dhadda.

The Peel Regional Police responded to reports of the shooting near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way at 11:53am on Wednesday. They later pronounced Dhadda dead at the scene.