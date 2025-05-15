Sikh businessman shot dead in Canada; assailants fired 15-16 rounds
What's the story
A Sikh entrepreneur who ran a trucking safety and insurance consultancy was shot dead outside his office in Mississauga, Canada.
According to multiple reports, the victim has been identified as Harjeet Singh Dhadda.
The Peel Regional Police responded to reports of the shooting near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way at 11:53am on Wednesday. They later pronounced Dhadda dead at the scene.
Threats reported
Dhadda had reported threats to police
Dhadda hailed from Bazpur in Uttarakhand, India.
He had recently received threatening calls from extortionists, which he had reported to the police before his death.
The Tribune India, quoting eyewitness accounts, said Dhadda was near his car when unidentified gunmen approached and fired 15-16 rounds.
According to an eyewitness, the gunmen, believed to have been waiting for Dhadda, exited a parked car, fired the bullets at close range, and then fled in the same vehicle.
Ongoing investigation
No arrests made yet
Peel Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation and are appealing for any witnesses or security footage from the area.
No arrests have been made, and the motive behind Dhadda's murder remains unclear.
Last month, 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa from Punjab was shot dead while waiting at a bus stop in Hamilton.
A stray bullet struck her while she was waiting at the stop on her way to work.