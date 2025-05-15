You might lose your H-1B visa because of these mistakes
What's the story
H-1B visa holders need to be conscious of the mistakes that can put their immigration status in danger.
Even seemingly trivial things like switching jobs or going on a vacation can have far-reaching effects on one's visa status.
H-1B is a work-specific visa and any unauthorized employment outside the sanctioned job or company can lead to violations.
Let's take a look.
Job transitions
Changing jobs can be risky
The H-1B visa has a strict 60-day grace period in case of job loss.
If you are unable to get a new employer and start a transfer within the period, it could jeopardize your stay in the US.
Moreover, if you travel outside the country without requisite documents like a notice of approval, a visa stamp or other employment proof, you could be denied re-entry.
Compliance
Any changes must be reported
You need to notify of any change in title, duty or work location immediately.
Not submitting an amended petition can create problems when you are applying for extension or Green Card.
Options for extending your stay in the US get limited fast as the six-year H-1B visa limit nears.
Many aren't even aware of how fast deadlines approach resulting in delays in Green Card submissions.