Ben & Jerry's cofounder arrested after disrupting US Senate hearing
Ben Cohen, co-founder of the ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's, and six other protesters were arrested on Wednesday for their disruptive protest at a US Senate hearing.
The demonstration sought to confront Washington's support for Israel's war in Gaza.
While Cohen was charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding," other protesters faced additional charges for assaulting a police officer or resisting arrest, according to US Capitol Police.
The protest erupted as US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr testified before lawmakers about his plans to restructure federal health agencies.
Footage from the incident shows several protesters standing and waving signs, with one saying, "RFK kills people with AIDS," as Kennedy delivered his speech.
Moments afterward, Cohen rose to his feet, accusing Congress of playing a role in the deaths of children in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response. pic.twitter.com/uOf7xrzzWM— Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) May 14, 2025
"Congress kills poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs and pays for it by kicking kids off Medicaid in the US," Cohen said as he was dragged away by cops.
He has since been released.
Cohen and his Ben & Jerry's cofounder, Jerry Greenfield, are well-known for their progressive activism, which includes criticism of Israel's activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
In 2021, the firm announced that it would stop selling ice cream in "Occupied Palestinian Territory."
The following year, a US judge dismissed Ben & Jerry's (B&J) request for an injunction to stop sales in the West Bank and Gaza after the company failed to establish potential irreparable harm.
The Vermont-founded ice cream brand later settled their legal dispute with parent company Unilever on undisclosed terms.
B&J had also sued Unilever for firing CEO David Stever for supporting the brand's social mission.