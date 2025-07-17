England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah likely to play Manchester Test

India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has hinted that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23. Bumrah, whose availability revolves around his workload management, starred with a fifer for India at Lord's. Speaking to the media ahead of the 4th Test, ten Doeschate said, "We'll make that call in Manchester."

Workload concerns 'Leaning toward playing him': Doeschate Bumrah's "workload" has been a major talking point after the Indian management revealed that he would only play three out of five Tests. The right-arm seamer has already played at Headingley (1st Test) and Lord's (3rd Test). "We know we've got him for one of the last two Tests. I think it's pretty obvious the series is on the line in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him," said ten Doeschate.

Fitness concerns Bumrah fared well at Lord's Bumrah returned to India's Test XI for the Lord's Test after missing out at Edgbaston. Although India lost at Lord's, Bumrah registered a historic first-innings fifer. Notably, Bumrah recorded his 13th Test fifer away from home, breaking Kapil Dev's record of 12. On his availability for the 4th Test, skipper Shubman Gill had said, "You will get to know about it soon."

Siraj What about Siraj's workload? Pacer Mohammad Siraj, who has played all three Tests so far, is also being looked at closely. Ten Doeschate praised Siraj for his determination and contribution to the bowling attack but stressed on the importance of managing his fitness levels. Siraj, the highest wicket-taker of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, has bowled as many as 109.0 overs so far.