These bowlers have trapped Joe Root 10-plus times in Tests

Jasprit Bumrah continues his dominance versus England talisman Joe Root , trapping him for the 10th time in Test cricket . The Indian pacer achieved this feat in the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds. A poor dab shot from Root ended his stay as the angle of Bumrah did the trick. Here we look at the bowlers who have dismissed Root 10 or more times in Test cricket.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah - 10 times As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has bowled to Root across 25 Test innings, trapping him on 10 occasions. Root owns 290 runs versus Bumrah at an average of 29 (36 fours). On English soil, Root has fallen prey to Bumrah on six occasions across 16 innings. The other four dismissals have come in India. Meanwhile, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is the only bowler to trap Root more times in England (7).

#2 Josh Hazlewood - 10 times Like Bumrah, Hazlewood has also dismissed Root on 10 occasions across 31 innings. The latter has scored 314 runs in this battle at 31.40 with the help of 46 fours. His in-swinging deliveries have particularly troubled the England star, often forcing him into mistakes. As mentioned above, the pacer is the most successful bowler against Root on England soil (Tests).